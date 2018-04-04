Three die after car falls from Akita Prefecture expressway

Three people died Wednesday after their car fell from an expressway in Akita Prefecture, police said.

Two 20-year-old men and a 17-year-old female were found in a wrecked sports car about 50 meters below the expressway at around 7:50 a.m. They were pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

Tire marks left on the expressway and damaged trees on a slope alongside suggest the vehicle crossed the center line and tumbled over the edge, according to the police.

A passerby on a farm road called emergency services.