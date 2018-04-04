Japanese hotels welcoming visitors with cherry blossoms

Major hotels are hoping displays of cherry blossoms will attract more overseas visitors at a time when the focus of tourists is shifting away from shopping toward cultural experiences.

Keio Plaza Hotel in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward is exhibiting a 5-meter-high arrangement of flowers in its lobby through April 15, using more than 200 branches of cherry trees from various regions of Japan.

“Overseas guests have been charmed by the arrangement and have been taking photos,” a Keio Plaza official said. On Thursday, a flower arrangement artist will give a live performance.

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo in Minato Ward’s Shiba Park set up a cafe featuring lights decorated with cherry blossoms. At the cafe, which will be open until Sunday, visitors can take in views of Tokyo Tower while enjoying cherry blossom-flavored food and drink.

In light of an increase in overseas visitors enjoying the country’s famed cherry blossoms, Fujita Kanko Inc., which operates Washington Hotels, has produced booklets on viewing manners in English and Chinese.

The booklets, which advise people not to take up too much space when having a viewing party and not to pull the branches off cherry trees, are distributed at 20 Fujita Kanko-affiliated hotels across Japan.