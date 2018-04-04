17 Japanese research bodies screen for military-linked studies amid science council push: survey

Seventeen Japanese research institutions established screening systems for studies on military security after the Science Council of Japan last year renewed its commitment to avoid becoming engaged in scientific research for war purposes, according to a council survey report.

The 17 are among 135 universities and institutions that responded to the survey on the council’s commitment, which was clarified in a March 2017 statement.

Of the research bodies, 61 said they reported or had management level discussions on the statement, while 44 said they are considering setting up screening systems for such research, according to the survey.

“The statement had an important impact,” said University of Tokyo professor Iwao Sato, who is responsible for the survey.

The council, the representative organization for the national science community, conducted the survey in February and March this year on 183 universities and research institutions. The response rate stood at 74 percent.

It plans to implement more detailed analyses on the survey results and announce the findings in a symposium scheduled for September. The names of the respondent research bodies will be kept confidential.

In the March 2017 statement, the council pledged to follow its two previous documents highlighting its determination not to conduct scientific research for military purposes.

It also claimed that there are many problems in an existing program in which the Defense Ministry’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency provides funds to researchers for the development of defense equipment, pointing to significant intervention by the government.

In the latest survey, 30 bodies said they have allowed researchers to apply for the program, 102 said they have never done so, 46 said they have worked out policies on the program or have related screening systems in place, and 30 said they are considering setting such policies or creating such systems.

Also in the statement, the council urged academic societies and other communities to formulate military security research guidelines.

The council will decide whether to create such guidelines of its own after closely examining the results of the latest survey, said Juichi Yamagiwa, the council’s chairman and president of Kyoto University.