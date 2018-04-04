Top South Korea diplomat says North’s human rights record likely off table at Koreas summit

Seoul’s top diplomat said Wednesday that North Korea’s human rights record is unlikely to be discussed at this month’s summit, after Pyongyang denounced the South for supporting a fresh U.N. resolution against the North.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s president Moon Jae-in are due to meet for a rare inter-Korean summit on April 27.

But Pyongyang’s state media condemned South Korea on Tuesday for its “dubious double dealing,” after Seoul welcomed a new United Nations resolution against North Korea’s human rights violations.

Such an action could jeopardize future dialogue, the North warned.

“This is an open political provocation to the DPRK and an intolerable act of chilling the atmosphere for dialogue,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary, using the acronym for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Whom are they going to hold dialogue with and whom are they going to improve relations with while denying the dignity and social system of the dialogue partner?” it added.

Seoul should understand that “slandering” the human rights situation in the North “at the present time when everything is at the beginning, will be tantamount to an act of throwing a stone to the thin ice-like North-South relations,” it added.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Seoul maintains a “firm stance” against the “dire human rights situation” in the North but that the prospect of Moon discussing it with Kim this month was unlikely.

“In order to enhance dialogue, the topics that both sides have agreed upon will be discussed,” Kang told reporters.

“So to include it in the agenda of South-North dialogue, I think the government will need more preparation,” she said.

North Korea’s rights record has been heavily criticized by the United States and the United Nations.

The North is estimated to have up to 120,000 political prisoners in its sprawling gulag system.

A U.N. commission published a searing report in 2014 which concluded North Korea was committing human rights violations “without parallel in the contemporary world.”

The summit will be only the third of its kind since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice. Landmark talks between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump are also planned for sometime before the end of next month.

It comes amid a rapid diplomatic thaw on the peninsula that has seen Kim enjoy a K-pop concert by artists from the South in Pyongyang.

Musicians from the two Koreas held hands, sang and cried together at a rare concert held in the North Korean captial that ended with an emotional standing ovation by thousands of spectators.

The South Korean pop stars returned home Wednesday after two concerts in the North’s capital this week, the first of which was attended by Kim, who said he was “deeply moved” by their performance.

The second concert, held Tuesday evening at the packed 12,000-capacity Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium in Pyongyang, saw the North’s Samjiyon Orchestra join South Korean K-pop stars on stage, to rapturous applause.

“The performers sang of the ardent desire of the fellow countrymen for national reunification hands in hands,” KCNA reported.

The joint concert stirred the audience as those present “overflowed with compatriotic and warm feelings,” it added.

Kim, who made a surprise appearance with his wife at the first concert, did not attend Tuesday’s performance.

His high-profile appearance at the earlier concert was unusual because his authoritarian regime typically struggles to prevent any infiltration of the South’s pop culture.

Kim even met and joked with Red Velvet, a K-pop girl band, about the high levels of interest in the South about his attendance.

However, the group’s performance of the hit song “Red Flavor” on Tuesday appeared to be too much for the North Korean audience, which was subdued throughout a provocative display, according to South Korean pool reports.

But the crowd responded with louder applause for 61-year-old musician Choi Jin-hee, who sang her ’80s hit song “The Maze of Love” — reportedly former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il’s favorite song.

The stadium also reacted enthusiastically when female singers from the two countries jointly performed “Paektu and Halla are My Fatherland,” a patriotic North Korean song about reunification.

The show culminated with all the musicians joining together to sing the North’s “See You Again” and the common Korean children’s song “Our Wish is Reunification,” prompting a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.

“I think the performance was a success,” said Hyon Song Wol, head of the North’s art troupe, after the show. “The South Korean singers did really well without any mistake, even though they had only half a day to practice.”

The rapprochement on the peninsula began with the South’s Winter Olympics, to which Kim sent athletes, cheerleaders and his sister as an envoy.