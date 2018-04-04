Trump tells Balkan leaders ‘nobody’s been tougher’ on Russia than him
President Donald Trump gestures during a news conference with (from left) Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite in the East Room of the White House in Washington Tuesday. | AP

/

Trump tells Balkan leaders ‘nobody’s been tougher’ on Russia than him

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump defended his embrace of Vladimir Putin Tuesday, saying good relations were important but claiming no one had been tougher on Russia.

“If we got along with Russia, that would be a good thing not a bad thing,” Trump said, days after congratulating the veteran Russian leader on his controversial re-election and suggesting they meet at the White House.

“Just about everybody agrees with that, except very stupid people,” he said, adding “probably nobody’s been tougher to Russia than Donald Trump.”

Trump reiterated his long-standing call for better relations with Moscow, despite a series of conflagrations and crises, including Russian meddling in the U.S. election and the poisoning of a Russian double agent on British soil.

His comments came as he hosted leaders from the three Baltic states — which have had a torrid history with their larger neighbor Russia.

Standing side-by-side with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Trump doubled down on his courtship of Moscow.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Panic erupts as woman shoots, wounds four at YouTube headquarters before killing herself
A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, wounding four people before she shot and killed herself and prompted panic as employees hid and tried to flee, p...
Trump wants to 'get out' of Syria even as advisers warn war with Islamic State is far from over
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to "get out" of Syria and promised decisions soon, even as his advisers warned of the hard work ahead to defeat Islamic State and stabilize are...
U.K. military research boss says unable to say yet if nerve agent was made in Russia: Sky News
The head of Britain's military research center said on Tuesday it was unable yet to say whether the military-grade nerve agent that poisoned a Russian double-agent last month had been produced in R...

“I think I could have a very good relationship with president Putin,” Trump said. “It’s a real possibility that I could have a good relationship.”

“It’s possible I won’t,” he added.

The trio of Baltic leaders came to the White House with what officials described as a series of concrete steps to deter Russian aggression.

A senior Lithuanian official who asked not to be named said they would ask the U.S. to send Patriot long-range anti-aircraft missiles more frequently for war games.

They also want to become a part of NATO’s larger European anti-missile shield.

Trump has spooked many in states that gained independence with the collapse of the Soviet Union, by cozying up to Putin and by questioning American commitment to NATO.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump gestures during a news conference with (from left) Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite in the East Room of the White House in Washington Tuesday. | AP

, , , ,