JR East to install security cameras on all trains

East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will put security cameras on all its trains to enhance security.

The railway operator known as JR East plans to install cameras on all new cars to be made from the current fiscal year starting this month, in addition to some 13,000 existing ones.

It plans to complete the installation ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on trains on Tokyo’s Yamanote loop line, which circles the capital’s central areas.

JR East President Yuji Fukasawa said that the company has judged that “(surveillance) cameras are an efficient way to boost security on trains and at stations.”

The move was prompted by a self-immolation on a Tokaido Shinkansen Line bullet train connecting Tokyo and Shin-Osaka in June 2015, which resulted in the death of a woman in her 50s and injuries to 26 other passengers.

Some shinkansen and Saikyo Line trains linking Tokyo to Saitama Prefecture have already been equipped with cameras, according to JR East.

Among other railway operators, Tokyu Corp., Tokyo Metro Co. and the Tokyo metropolitan government, which runs the Toei Subway, are also planning to install security cameras on all train cars.