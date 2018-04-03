Japan’s ruling parties agree on 6,000-yen casino entry fee

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, Tuesday adopted a plan to set the casino entry fee to ¥6,000 per visit, as they concluded negotiations on a bill that allows for the establishment of casino-featuring integrated resorts.

The government will introduce the bill to the Diet with the aim of having it enacted during the ongoing session set to end on June 20.

But it remains to be seen whether the casino bill can pass the Diet, since opposition parties still oppose the legislation, claiming it will create more gambling addicts.

Before agreeing to compromise on the fee, Komeito called for the central government to collect ¥8,000 per visit, similar to the fee charged in Singapore, while the LDP proposed ¥5,000 to make casinos more accessible, which they said would provide greater benefit to local economies.

During their negotiations, the ruling parties also agreed to build casinos at three locations, allow Japanese nationals to visit the gambling facilities three times a week for a total of 10 times a month, limit the floor space of the casinos to 3 percent of the total floor space of integrated resort facilities and collect a 30 percent tax on revenues generated by the resorts.