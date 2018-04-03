North Korea’s Kim issued ‘special instruction’ to ban negotiations on Japanese abductees: source

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered relevant government divisions not to negotiate on the issue of Japanese abductees, according to the head of a group supporting families of South Koreans kidnapped by the North.

Kim issued a “special instruction” not to take up, hold dialogue over, or negotiate over the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents decades ago, the support group head, Choi Sung-yong, said in a recent telephone interview.

Choi said he obtained the information from a source in Pyongyang last year.

If the Pyongyang source’s information is true, the abduction issue should be resolved through direct talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the leader of the reclusive nation, he said.

Abe has already asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in to raise the abduction issue at his April 27 meeting with Kim. Abe, set to visit the United States from April 17, also plans to make a similar request to U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to hold a summit with Kim sometime before the end of May.

The Japanese government is also exploring a possible meeting between Abe and Kim.

Choi said Moon and Kim are unlikely to broach issues related to both Japanese and South Korean abductees — a situation that he called deeply worrisome.

Over 500 South Koreans are estimated to have been abducted by North Korea since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Seoul has been handling the issue of South Korean abductees within the framework of Korean families torn apart by the war, because it thinks that the matter is inconvenient for Pyongyang, Choi said.

Pointing out that South Korean abductees are not members of families separated by war, he said Moon should formally present the issue as abductions and aim to resolve it by bringing home surviving victims.

Choi also suggested his hopes of strengthening collaboration with family members of Japanese abduction victims by taking such steps as issuing joint statements.