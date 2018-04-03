Dollar weaker around ¥106 in Tokyo

The dollar was weaker around ¥106 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, reflecting sluggish Japanese stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.04-04, down from ¥106.28-29 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2323-2324, down from $1.2329-2331, and at ¥130.67-69, down from ¥131.06-06.

The dollar retreated to around ¥105.70 in the morning, hit by a slump in the benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average. But it rose to around ¥106 after stocks trimmed earlier losses.

The U.S. currency mostly moved in line with stock prices, said an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house.

The dollar slumped below ¥105.80 briefly in the afternoon on parliamentary remarks by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, in which he made a reference to an exit policy from the central bank’s current monetary easing.

In New York trading Monday, the dollar was hit by risk-averse selling against the yen as worries grew about an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China.

Market players need to watch the course of U.S. trade policy, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said, expecting the dollar to continue to be weaker against the yen for the time being.