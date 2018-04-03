Tokyo stocks follow Wall Street into the red

Stocks extended losses Tuesday, pressured by an overnight fall in U.S. equities.

The Nikkei 225 average dropped 96.29 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 21,292.29, after slumping 65.72 points Monday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 4.98 points, or 0.29 percent, lower at 1,703.80. It sagged 7.52 points Monday.

The Nikkei lost more than 300 points just after the opening bell after Wall Street plunged Monday on concerns over trade tensions between the United States and China.

After the initial selling ran its course, stocks recouped most of their losses thanks to purchases on declines and buybacks mainly of domestic demand-related shares, brokers said.

The market’s slight recovery reflected growing expectations among some players that U.S. stocks will rebound on Tuesday on the back of higher Dow Jones average futures, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

The Nikkei was at relatively low levels around 21,000 and this helped stocks attract buying on dips, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

Tuesday’s fall came as “risk-off mood grew” after China slapped retaliatory tariffs on 128 U.S. products on Tuesday in response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum imports, the official said.

“It’s difficult for investors to take strong positions” ahead of the release on Friday of the U.S. government’s closely watched jobs data for March, the official added.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,220 to 787 in the first section, while 74 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.311 billion shares from 956 million Monday.

China-related issues met with selling apparently due to growing concerns over trade friction between Washington and Beijing. They included construction machinery makers Komatsu, Hitachi Construction and Kubota, as well as industrial robot maker Fanuc.

Semiconductor-related names, including Tokyo Electron and Sumco, were downbeat after U.S. chip giant Intel plunged in New York trading Monday on media reports that Apple Inc. plans to develop chips for its Mac computes by itself and replace supplies from Intel.

Lower crude oil prices battered oil companies such as JXTG, Idemitsu and Cosmo Energy.

By contrast, Kansai Electric Power was robust, after Daiwa Securities raised its investment rating and stock target price for the company.

Also on the plus side were cosmetics makers Shiseido and Kose.