Mitsubishi Materials exec who oversaw cover-up gets new job

The former president of a Mitsubishi Materials Corp. subsidiary who ordered a cover-up of falsified product-quality data is now working in a new position as a corporate adviser, company officials said Tuesday.

Mutsumi Yasutake, the former president of wholly owned unit Diamet Corp., assumed the part-time post Sunday after it was approved by the parent company.

In his previous role he ordered subordinates to continue shipping products that did not meet specifications even after a long-running data falsification issue at the unit was brought to light within the firm.

He resigned as president in February when the scandal became public knowledge but remained on Diamet’s board until Saturday, when he stepped down to take responsibility for the cover-up and the continued shipping of inferior quality products.

Diamet officials said the company will seek advice from Yasutake on how to deal with clients and other matters as he “understands very well the background” of the data falsification scandal, which had been going on since the late 1970s.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES New Toshiba CEO says chip unit sale will proceed despite eased delisting fears New Toshiba Corp. Chairman and CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani emphasized Tuesday that the company does not intend to change plans to sell its lucrative memory chip unit even now that it has staved off fina... Dollar weaker around ¥106 in Tokyo The dollar was weaker around ¥106 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, reflecting sluggish Japanese stocks. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.04-04, down from ¥106.28-29 at the same time Monday. The euro... Tokyo stocks follow Wall Street into the red Stocks extended losses Tuesday, pressured by an overnight fall in U.S. equities. The Nikkei 225 average dropped 96.29 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 21,292.29, after slumping 65.72 points Mo...

Yasutake was replaced as Diamet president by Fumio Tsurumaki, former managing executive officer of Mitsubishi Materials.

Diamet posted an announcement about Yasutake’s new role on its website Monday but later deleted it. A Mitsubishi Materials official said the notice was “accidentally” made public despite its disclosure not being required.

A report issued last week by a team of lawyers hired by Mitsubishi Materials to investigate a series of questionable practices within the conglomerate cited deadline pressure as behind the doctoring of data on product quality at Diamet and fellow subsidiaries Mitsubishi Aluminum Co. and Tachibana Metal Co.

The deceptive practices at the three companies were revealed in February after three other subsidiaries admitted to similar infractions in November.