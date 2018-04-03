At summit with Trump, Baltic leaders to seek stronger U.S. presence to guard against Russia

Baltic state leaders will ask the United States to send more troops and bolster air defenses on NATO’s eastern flank, to deter Russia, when they meet President Donald Trump on Tuesday, officials said.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis are visiting the White House as Washington is apparently adopting a harder stance towards Moscow.

Trump’s more confrontational rhetoric of late has eased initial concerns in the region over what had appeared to be a more conciliatory approach to the Kremlin when the U.S. leader first arrived in power.

A senior Lithuanian official who wished to remain unnamed said the three Baltic leaders were asking the U.S. to send Patriot long-range anti-aircraft missiles more frequently for war games. They also want to become a part of NATO’s larger European anti-missile shield.

“I hope that the United States and other allies understand that the airspace of the Baltic states must be better protected and defended,” Lithuania’s Grybauskaite told her country’s public broadcaster LRT ahead of the visit.

“It is important that (U.S. troops) are here on permanent rotational basis in all Baltic states,” she said.

Last year, NATO deployed four multinational battalions to Poland and the Baltic states as tripwires against possible Russian adventurism, while the U.S. military sent a Patriot battery to Lithuania for drills.

In July U.S. Vice President Mike Pence raised the possibility of deploying Patriots in nearby Estonia.

The Baltic states were deeply rattled by Trump’s campaign rhetoric questioning NATO’s relevance, his erratic behavior, and his initial unwillingness to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2016 artists in Vilnius painted a mural depicting Trump passionately locking lips with Putin, while a public opinion poll last year showed two thirds of Lithuanians did not trust the U.S. president.

LATEST WORLD STORIES Egypt's election produces surprise runner-up: Invalid votes Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's victory in last week's election was never in doubt, but the vote produced a surprise runner-up — an unusually large number of invalid ballots, suggesting ... Mueller authorized to probe alleged Manafort, Russia collusion Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein explicitly authorized the Justice Department's special counsel to investigate allegations that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman colluded with... Still 'Mr. 97 Percent,' Egypt's el-Sissi defeats token opponent Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi cruised to a second term as Egyptian president, scooping up more than 97 percent of valid votes in an election where the only other candidate was a little-known supporter. ...

But the public mood changed after Trump decided to provide anti-tank missiles to Ukraine to defend against Russia-backed separatists, and to boost funding for U.S. forces in Europe.

“Concerns about his commitment to NATO were initially widespread, but have eased in recent months,” Vilnius University analyst Kestutis Girnius said.

For Simas Celutka from the Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis, the recent expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a spy was a sign of a more confrontational posture.

“Advisers might have convinced Trump that a resolute show of strength is the only form of communication Putin takes seriously,” he said.

Trump, who has repeatedly attacked “free rider” NATO allies, is expected to praise the Baltic trio for meeting NATO’s rule on spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense.

“The president wants to show that these countries are setting standards where we want to see allies moving in terms of defense,” said Anne Hall, the U.S. ambassador to Lithuania.

The Baltic-U.S. summit will also include a business forum where Lithuania plans to sign deals to boost imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. to reduce reliance on Russia’s Gazprom.

Diplomats say the prospect of trade wars between Europe and the United States could also be discussed in the talks, as the Baltic states are increasingly concerned over a trans-Atlantic rift.

The Baltic states, with a combined population of just 6 million people, were occupied and annexed by Moscow during World War II.

The trio broke free from the crumbling Soviet Union in 1991 and joined both the European Union and NATO in 2004.