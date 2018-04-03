Iraqi PM to visit Japan Wednesday for talks with Abe

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi will make a two-day visit to Japan from Wednesday for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the government said Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the Iraqi leader is scheduled to attend an international conference Thursday to be hosted by Japan on steps to improve security in the war-torn country following the liberation of all Iraqi territories from the Islamic State extremist group last year. Abe will also take part in the confab.

“Japan will host an economic development conference to support Iraq’s efforts to collect arms,” the top government spokesman said in a news conference.

Noting that next year will mark the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Suga said Japan is eager to further boost relations of friendship and goodwill with Iraq.