Seoul court OKs corruption verdict for former South Korean President Park Geun-hye to be televised live

The corruption verdict and sentencing of South Korea’s ousted ex-president Park Geun-hye will be televised live, a Seoul court said Tuesday, in a case that could see her jailed for up to 30 years.

The 66-year-old daughter of a former dictator was impeached and arrested in March 2017 over a wide-ranging corruption scandal that exposed shady links between big business and politics and prompted massive street protests.

The Seoul Central District Court said it would allow the verdict and sentencing of Park, set for Friday afternoon, to be broadcast live in light of high public interest — the first time a trial has been televised live in South Korea.

It will mark the first time that a verdict and sentencing will be broadcast live since the country’s Supreme Court last year changed guidelines on court proceedings to allow such practices.

Park has been boycotting her trial hearings since the court extended her detention last October, accusing the institution of being biased against her.

Even though she is widely expected not to attend Friday’s verdict and sentencing, she has asked the court not to allow live TV coverage of the hearing.

Prosecutors have demanded a 30-year jail sentence and a 118.5 billion won ($110 million) fine for Park, saying she must take responsibility for the scandal as the former president.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES When drone imperiled Air New Zealand plane landing at Auckland Airport, nobody called police When a drone flew within meters of a landing plane last week, endangering 278 passengers and crew, Air New Zealand responded by saying that such reckless drone operators should be thrown in prison.... Taipei and Beijing spar over Taiwan premier's independence remarks Taiwan's government said Tuesday that China was stirring up its media to threaten the self-ruled island after a major state-run newspaper said China should issue an international arrest warrant for... Myanmar agrees to UNSC visit but no word on if tour of restive Rakhine will be allowed Myanmar has agreed to a visit by the U.N. Security Council after months of resistance, but it remains unclear whether ambassadors will be allowed to go to Rakhine state, the body's president said M...

Park is accused of colluding with her secret confidante and longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, who has been convicted, for taking tens of millions of dollars from conglomerates in return for policy favors.

Choi was sentenced to 20 years in prison, five years less than what prosecutors had demanded.

Park’s downfall gave the left-leaning Democratic Party the upper hand in the presidential election last May, which was easily won by Moon Jae-in.

Park has been in custody for almost a year at a detention center near Seoul, where she has refused to see any visitors, including her brother and sister, except for her two lawyers.

Aside from the 30 to 60 minutes in which she is allowed to take her daily outdoor walk, she confines herself to her 10-square-meter solitary cell, spending most of the day reading novels and cartoons and writing what might be a memoir, according to local news reports.

She eats every meal but usually leaves half of the portion, the reports said, adding that she has recently purchased two books on stretching as she is reportedly suffering from arthritis on her knees and back pain.