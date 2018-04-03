Defense Ministry finds GSDF Iraq logs despite earlier denial in Diet

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Monday activity logs of Ground Self-Defense Force members dispatched to Iraq were found although his ministry earlier denied their existence in parliament.

The revelation could deal another blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is under criticism over document falsification by the Finance Ministry in connection with the heavily discounted sale of state land to a school operator, which has raised suspicions of cronyism also involving his wife.

It was found Tuesday that Onodera heard about the revelation on Saturday, more than two and a half months after the existence of the logs was first confirmed.

Onodera’s predecessor, Tomomi Inada, resigned last July over a coverup scandal regarding the activity logs of GSDF peacekeepers sent to South Sudan. Deteriorating security conditions in the African country and risks facing the peacekeepers were being discussed in the Diet at the time.

The ministry on Monday said it was unable to find the logs concerning Iraq at the request of an opposition lawmaker in February 2017, denying it intended to conceal the documents.

“I feel sorry we could not appropriately respond to questions in the Diet,” Onodera told reporters.

He said the logs of GSDF personnel who were dispatched to Iraq between 2004 and 2006, totaling 14,000 pages over 376 days, were found within the GSDF.

According to the ministry, the GSDF’s Ground Research and Development Command reported the existence of the activity logs as electronic data on Jan. 12 and the sanitation section of the GSDF’s Ground Staff Office followed suit on the logs kept on paper on Jan. 31.

The Joint Staff did not report the findings to Onodera until Saturday despite being notified by the Ground Staff Office on Feb. 27.

The ministry had said on Feb. 16 last year that such logs do not exist, and four days later Inada said in a Diet committee that the ministry was unable to find logs in Iraq, in response to questions by lawmakers.

Japan sent roughly 5,500 GSDF members to Iraq from January 2004 to July 2006 to provide water and medical aid, and help repair infrastructure in Samawah in southern Iraq.

It was the first time for Japan to send the SDF, whose role is restricted by the pacifist Constitution, to a country where fighting was continuing.