Analysis disputes Japanese foreign minister’s claim that North Korea is preparing fresh nuclear test

A leading North Korea-watching website has disputed Foreign Minister Taro Kono’s reported remarks that Pyongyang is preparing to hold a fresh nuclear test even as tensions on the Korean Peninsula ease ahead of a rare summit between the two Koreas.

Kono claimed Saturday during a lecture in the city of Kochi that North Korea was “working hard to get ready for the next nuclear test,” citing satellite imagery. But an analysis published Monday by the 38 North blog at the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies disputed his claim that soil had been removed from a tunnel at a site where past tests had been conducted.

“While it is unclear whether the Foreign Minister was referring to activity observed over the last few days or from earlier work conducted after North Korea’s September 2017 nuclear test, commercial satellite imagery from March 23 shows quite a different picture: namely, that activity at the test site has been significantly reduced compared to previous months,” the report said of activity at the North’s main Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

Media reports quoting Kono’s Kochi lecture suggested his remarks may have been based on satellite imagery provided by the United States. It was unclear if this imagery was more recent than the commercial images taken March 23.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES Defense Ministry finds GSDF Iraq logs despite earlier denial in Diet Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Monday activity logs of Ground Self-Defense Force members dispatched to Iraq were found although his ministry earlier denied their existence in parliament. ... Abe challenger Seiko Noda coaches women to crack Japan's male-dominated Diet If Seiko Noda doesn't achieve her quarter-century goal to become Japan's first female prime minister, maybe one of the 70-odd women who filed into a conference room to hear her speak Sunday will. ... Taro Kono to visit South Korea next week before Moon-Kim summit Foreign Minister Taro Kono is arranging his first visit to South Korea next week to try to influence the upcoming summit between the North and South Korean leaders, Japanese government sources said...

Tunneling at the west portal — a site not associated with any of North Korea’s previous nuclear tests — had been active earlier this year but has slowed down significantly as has other personnel and vehicular movement around the site.

In the previous analysis of imagery at the site taken earlier last month and published March 23, the website said activity at Punggye-ri had seen a “significant slowdown” as high-level talks between North and South Korea moved forward, and U.S. President Donald Trump accepted an apparent invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet sometime before the end of May.

Still, Monday’s analysis noted that despite the slowdown, it remains highly likely that the North Koreans continue to maintain the readiness of Punggye-ri to allow for nuclear testing in the future should Pyongyang decide to do so.

North Korea has conducted its sixth nuclear blast — its most powerful to date — in September, in what it claimed was a test of a thermonuclear weapon.