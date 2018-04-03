Taro Kono to visit South Korea next week before Moon-Kim summit

Foreign Minister Taro Kono is arranging his first visit to South Korea next week to try to influence the upcoming summit between the North and South Korean leaders, Japanese government sources said Monday.

Kono plans to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and request that he bring up the issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s in the April 27 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the sources said.

Lacking a direct communication channel with Kim, Japan has apparently decided it must go through Moon to pursue a resolution to the abduction issue.

Kono’s trip to South Korea will be the first by a Japanese foreign minister since predecessor Fumio Kishida visited in December 2015, when Japan and South Korea signed a deal on the issue of the “comfort women,” females who were forced into Japan’s wartime military brothels. The Moon administration has since found fault with the deal.

According to the sources, Kono also plans to meet with his counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, and seek her cooperation in improving bilateral ties, which have been strained over the comfort women issue.

A Japanese government source said Kono plans to be in South Korea for two days, and the two governments have broadly agreed his visit should go ahead at some point between April 9 and 13.

Kono is expected to ask Moon to tell Kim about Japan’s desire to confirm the status of the remaining abductees and have them immediately returned, the sources said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES Defense Ministry finds GSDF Iraq logs despite earlier denial in Diet Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Monday activity logs of Ground Self-Defense Force members dispatched to Iraq were found although his ministry earlier denied their existence in parliament. ... Abe challenger Seiko Noda coaches women to crack Japan's male-dominated Diet If Seiko Noda doesn't achieve her quarter-century goal to become Japan's first female prime minister, maybe one of the 70-odd women who filed into a conference room to hear her speak Sunday will. ... Analysis disputes Japanese foreign minister's claim that North Korea is preparing fresh nuclear test A leading North Korea-watching website has disputed Foreign Minister Taro Kono's reported remarks that Pyongyang is preparing to hold a fresh nuclear test even as tensions on the Korean Peninsula e...

He will explain to Moon about Japan’s previous attempts to get North Korea to confirm the abductees’ safety.

But it is unclear at this point how Moon might respond to Kono’s request to bring up the abduction issue.

Japan officially lists 17 citizens as having been abducted by North Korea, and suspects the country’s involvement in other disappearances.

Five of the 17 were repatriated in 2002, but Pyongyang maintains that eight have died and the other four were never in the country.

Kono is also expected to reiterate Japan’s call for South Korea to stick to the bilateral deal as a final resolution to the comfort women issue, and to ask that the country not let historical issues impact bilateral coordination in dealing with North Korea.

Japan and South Korea are highly likely to remain at odds on the comfort women issue for the time being, with Moon having repeatedly said the matter cannot be resolved with the bilateral deal alone.