Tokyo Disney theme parks log first rise in attendance in three years

Oriental Land Co. said Monday that its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks saw a 0.3 percent rise in attendance in fiscal 2017, up for the first time in three years.

Visitors to the two parks in Chiba Prefecture totaled 30.10 million in fiscal 2017 ended March, the company said.

The uptick reflected new attractions such as Nemo & Friends SeaRider, which opened last May at Tokyo DisneySea.

Attendance dropped significantly in the first half of fiscal 2016 after strong earthquakes caused heavy damage in Kumamoto and nearby prefectures in April and Oriental Land hiked admission prices.

The cost of admission, however, did not change in fiscal 2017.

Backed by the tourism boom, annual attendance at both parks has topped 30 million since 2013. Oriental Land expects more visitors to come as it celebrates the 35th anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort in fiscal 2018.