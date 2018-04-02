Dollar slightly firmer in Tokyo

The dollar was slightly firmer around ¥106.30 in Tokyo trading Monday, supported by small lots of buying in thin trading.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.28-29, up from ¥106.18-18 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2329-2331, up from $1.2322-2323, and at ¥131.06-06, up from ¥130.84-85.

The dollar moved in a narrow range between ¥106.20 and ¥106.40 as many overseas market players were off for Easter.

Active trading was held in check, said an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

An official of a major Japanese bank said the dollar will likely move at levels just above ¥106 until any fresh incentive comes out.

The dollar was little affected by the Bank of Japan’s tankan quarterly survey for March, released Monday morning, traders said.

The survey showed that business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers deteriorated from the December survey, its first decline in eight quarters.