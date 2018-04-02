Tokyo stocks drop marginally in thin trading

Stocks ended marginally lower Monday, the first trading day of fiscal 2018, as they lacked a clear direction due to a dearth of fresh incentives.

The Nikkei 225 average fell 65.72 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 21,388.58. On Friday, the key market gauge gained 295.22 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues in the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 7.52 points, or 0.44 percent, lower at 1,708.78 after adding 12.30 points Friday.

Both indexes moved in a narrow range around Friday’s closing levels as active buying was held in check with many foreign investors off for Easter holiday, brokers said.

Monday’s focus was whether the Nikkei would top its 25-day moving average, which stood at 21,512.41 as of Friday, but the index failed to do so, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

The market reacted little to the Bank of Japan’s tankan quarterly survey for March, in which business sentiment slightly fell below market expectations, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The survey, released just before the opening bell, showed that the most closely watched diffusion index for large manufactures’ current business conditions fell to plus 24 from plus 26 in the previous December survey, the first decline in eight quarters.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,346 to 653 in the first section, while 80 issues were unchanged.

Trading was extremely thin, with volume plunging to a year-to-date low of 956 million shares from 1.14 billion Friday.

Kawasaki Heavy was downbeat after the heavy machinery maker on Friday announced a downward revision in its consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ended last month.

Other major losers included mobile phone carriers SoftBank and KDDI, and optical equipment maker Olympus.

By contrast, Suzuki Motor gained ground after Credit Suisse on Friday raised its target for the automaker’s stock price.

Also higher were clothing retailer Fast Retailing and semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron.