Thais help storm-hit boat with 56 presumed Rohingya refugees put back out to sea

A boat with 56 people claiming to be Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar was helped back to sea by Thai fishermen and navy craft after being damaged in a storm and stopping temporarily Sunday in southern Thailand.

Adisorn Chormai, a local official in Thailand’s Krabi province, told The Associated Press that those aboard, who moored at an island there, said they were seeking to go to Malaysia when their boat was damaged Sunday morning.

“We found that they have been traveling for about 23 days from Rakhine to escape their situation in Myanmar,” he said.

About 700,000 Rohingya have fled western Myanmar’s Rakhine state to neighboring Bangladesh since a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by Myanmar’s army launched after Rohingya militants staged attacks on security forces last August.

Rohingya, treated as undesirables in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, used to flee by sea by the thousands each year. The numbers peaked in 2015, sparking a crackdown on their escape route. The boats also leave from Bangladesh, and their passengers are not always all Rohingya.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES Seen as powerless to control military, Suu Kyi urges Myanmar to stay united amid 'challenges' Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, called on Sunday for her people to remain united, saying the Southeast Asian country faces "challenges" at home and abroad, as she marked two years sinc... Hanoi and Beijing urge restraint in resolving disputes in South China Sea Vietnam and China on Sunday called for restraint in resolving disputes in the South China Sea. Speaking to reporters at a joint press briefing with his Chinese counterpart, Vietnamese Foreign Mi... Visiting China, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says administration 'chaos' harming Asia policy U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says chaos in the Trump administration is harming its ability to formulate coherent policy toward North Korea's nuclear program and other important issues in Asia. Vac...

“I can’t remember the last time we saw such boats. It has been a while,” said Adisorn.

“Their boat is a small fishing boat with partial cover,” he said. “There must have been around 20 children on board. They are tired but no one had medical issues or emergencies that needed the hospital treatment. They seem to want to keep on going.”

Adisorn said Thai villagers supplied them with food and fuel before sending them on their way.

Thailand has an official policy of pushing back boat people from its shores.

Most Rohingya prefer to head to Malaysia, whose dominant Malay Muslim population makes it a more sympathetic destination. There have also been many cases of Rohingya landing in Thailand being taken by human traffickers and forced into near-slavery, held for ransom or otherwise abused.