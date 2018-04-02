China slaps new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products in response to Trump actions
Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview outside the White House in Washington on March 28. Navarro said the Trump administration's tariffs on China will focus on high-tech industries where Beijing wants to lead. | BLOOMBERG

BEIJING – China says it’s rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum.

The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday.

The announcement follows through on warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.

China’s Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tariff rate on eight imported U.S. products, including pork, by 25 percent. It’s also imposing a new 15 percent tariff on 120 imported U.S. commodities, including fruits.

The tariffs mirror Trump’s 25 percent charge on imported steel and 15 percent hike on aluminum. Trump’s tariffs are partly a response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

