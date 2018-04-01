Internal Affairs Minister Noda opens political school in Gifu constituency

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday opened a political school for fostering female politicians.

The school was set up in the Gifu City, which is her constituency for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet.

Noda, who has made clear her intention to run in the LDP presidential election this autumn, is aiming to boost her presence as a candidate to be the first female leader of the party and the country, with her pledge to help more women play active roles.

At an opening ceremony for the school, Noda said, “I’ll work on enabling next-generation women to cut short the path that I took with embarrassment and tears, and play their roles efficiently.”

About 70 people attended Sunday’s opening event, mostly those living in the prefecture. They included local assembly members, housewives and university students. The youngest was a 15-year-old high school student.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES Small hole found in pipe after steam leak at reactivated Genkai nuclear reactor Kyushu Electric Power Co. said Sunday that it found a 1-cm hole in a pipe that is believed to have caused a small steam leak at its recently reactivated nuclear reactor in Saga Prefecture on Fr... Wasao the dog hired for another year as Aomori Prefecture 'tourism stationmaster' Fans of the Akita dog Wasao will be in for a treat for another year as the canine, who has gained nationwide fame with his unique looks, was reappointed Sunday as "tourism stationmaster" in a to... New rules on managing public documents take effect amid Moritomo scandal but critics demand more ... New government rules for managing public documents took effect Sunday, the first day of fiscal 2018, obliging agencies and ministries to start adopting them even as the Moritomo document-tamperi...

A total of six lectures will be given by August, presented by a former bureaucrat and a business manager, among others.

This month, Noda is also slated to give lectures at meetings to be hosted by the women’s affairs divisions of the LDP’s chapters in Chiba Prefecture and Yamagata Prefecture.

Key for Noda in the upcoming LDP leadership election is whether she can obtain support from 20 party lawmakers, the minimum number required for running in the race, and how many male lawmakers will back her, political watchers said. Men account for about 90 percent of the party’s lawmakers.

Noda pulled out of running in the previous LDP election in September 2015 after she failed to obtain the minimum-required number of supporters.