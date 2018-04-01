New rules on managing public documents take effect amid Moritomo scandal but critics demand more safeguards

New government rules for managing public documents took effect Sunday, the first day of fiscal 2018, obliging agencies and ministries to start adopting them even as the Moritomo document-tampering scandal spurs calls for further measures.

Among other things, the new rules call for administrative documents needed to examine decision-making processes in the future to be kept for at least a year in principle.

But the Finance Ministry’s document-tampering scandal involving the massively discounted sale of a state land in Osaka to nationalist school operator Moritomo Gakuen has put pressure on the government to take additional measures.

The government’s management of public documents was called into question by the scandal partly because the Finance Ministry had classified records on the Moritomo Gakuen land negotiations as documents that only need to be kept for less than a year.

In December, the government compiled new guidelines to serve as the basis for ministries and agencies making their own rules.

The guidelines stipulate that administrative documents necessary for examining decision-making processes should be stored for a year or longer, in principle. As a result, the range of documents that can be discarded in less than a year was narrowed down.

Based on these guidelines, the Defense Ministry, which was criticized for covering up the daily log reports of Ground Self-Defense Force troops stationed in South Sudan for a U.N. peacekeeping mission, came up with new rules including one that requires daily reports on peacekeeping operations to be stored for 10 years.

In reaction to the Finance Ministry’s document-tampering, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a ministerial meeting on March 23 that a review was due.

“The government will make all-out efforts to review the way of managing public documents by finding more problems,” Abe said.

Another case of document-tampering was recently discovered at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

Toyo University professor Kazuhiro Hayakawa has called for inserting penalties by revising the law on the management of public documents.