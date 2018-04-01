BOJ’s independence tested 20 years after legal revision curbed government influence

The Bank of Japan’s independence from the government faces a crucial test 20 years after the revised BOJ law took effect.

While the revision, which took force in April 1998, strengthened the central bank’s independence, BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has pushed ahead with massive unorthodox monetary easing since taking office in 2013, in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government.

With the fight against deflation about to reach a critical stage, it remains to be seen if the BOJ will be able to make the decision to normalize monetary policy based on its own judgment and without bowing to pressure from the government.

The revision removed the government’s privileges, such as the Cabinet’s right to dismiss the BOJ governor, from the BOJ law.

After the revision took effect, however, the government and politicians sometimes intervened in the BOJ’s steering of monetary policy.

Kuroda’s three predecessors, the late Masaru Hayami, and Toshihiko Fukui and Masaaki Shirakawa, all hailing from the BOJ, strived hard to maintain the bank’s independence.

At a meeting of the BOJ’s nine-member Policy Board in August 2000, government representatives asked the bank to postpone a vote on its plan to end its zero interest rate policy. But the board, then led by Hayami, voted down the request and pushed ahead with the lifting the zero-rate policy.

The government, however, still has the right to name the members of the Policy Board.

Abe appointed Kuroda, who hails from the Finance Ministry, as BOJ governor shortly after he began his second tenure as prime minister in late December 2012. The Kuroda-led BOJ has powerfully supported the prime minister’s Abenomics reflationary policy mix.

In the past, the Finance Ministry had strong influence in picking candidates for BOJ governor.

Under Abe’s administration, however, the Prime Minister’s Office has been leading the work. The reappointment of Kuroda, whose term will expire on April 8, was decided under the initiative of the same office.

The Prime Minister’s Office also played a central role in picking the BOJ’s two new deputy governors. One of them, Masazumi Wakatabe, who took office March 20 with the other deputy head, Masayoshi Amamiya, after Diet approval, is known as an advocate of powerful monetary easing.

Many market players believe Wakatabe’s appointment was a veiled warning to avoid tapering the ultraloose monetary policy soon.

About six of the nine Policy Board members, excluding the governor and the two deputies, are also supporters of aggressive monetary easing.

“I didn’t expect that the government would send persons with specific thoughts (on monetary policy) to the BOJ one after another,” a former BOJ official said.

Former BOJ Gov. Fukui said, “It’s important that powerful debaters backed by abundant knowledge and expertise become the BOJ’s governor and deputy governors, and other members of the policy board.”

“I want the Cabinet to pick such persons under the supervision of the public,” he said, stressing that active discussions are essential for appropriate monetary policy management.

The BOJ needs to promote policy debates by taking diverse opinions into account at a time when prolonged low interest rates reflecting its ultra-easy policy have been causing side effects, such as weaker momentum toward fiscal reconstruction and weaker earnings at banks, analysts said.