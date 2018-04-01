French unions brace for Macron’s multifront reform drive

Facing a wave of reforms by President Emmanuel Macron touching nearly every aspect of daily life, French unions plan to kick off a wave of strikes Tuesday that will test how much weight they still carry.

Workers at the state rail operator, SNCF, will start downing tools two days out of every five — a strategy aimed at limiting lost wages — but the disruptions are likely to spill over into other days as well.

They are demanding that they keep their right to a job for life and early retirement, and opposing a corporate revamp seen as the first step toward privatization.

French law requires a minimum service during strikes, but SNCF chief Guillaume Pepy warned that some lines could be closed altogether.

Rail workers will be joined by striking garbage collectors who demand the creation of a national waste service as well as the right to early retirement.

Electricity and gas employees will also launch strike action, though it is unclear what the consequences might be for their customers.

The protests, which SNCF has vowed to pursue for three months, follows a series of one-day strikes against Macron’s multifront reform drive.

Unions have so far failed to block any of the shake-ups made by the centrist leader since his election last year, a victory that virtually swept away the Socialist Party, long their political champion.

But by taking on the SNCF, a totem of French unionism, Macron has inevitably drawn comparisons to a previous turning point in Europe’s industrial relations: British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s showdown with coal miners in 1984.

Macron may also be taking a page from former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who overruled opponents in his leftist party in the early 2000s to enact labor and welfare reforms that set the stage for an economic rebound.

Yet Macron is also seizing his own particularly French moment, promising to push through the SNCF overhaul by decree before summer.

“His tactical approach is working. By constantly opening new fronts, he renders opposition to the previous one obsolete,” said political expert Philippe Braud.

LATEST WORLD STORIES Israel says it only shot at protesters charging Gaza border Israel's defense minister says troops acted appropriately by only firing on Palestinian protesters who charged toward Gaza's border with Israel. Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday that those ... Cancer and coffee: What we know Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers in California, where a judge ruled that sellers must post scary warnings about cancer risks. But how frightened should we be of a daily cup of joe? Not very,... Venezuelan police suspected in jail fire Five police officials are suspected of being responsible for a fire that killed 68 people in a police station jail in Venezuela and have been detained, the nation's chief prosecutor said Saturda...

With French opinion divided between “resignation” and “deep conviction that things must move forward,” Braud said, “the planets were aligned. So many reforms have been aborted over the past 20 years.”

But France’s union landscape has shifted markedly, with the hard-line CGT recently dethroned as the biggest player by the more moderate CFDT, which has refused calls for a “convergence” of the various protests.

Membership has also plummeted in line with the decline in heavy industry, with just over 11 percent of French workers unionized, one of the lowest levels in the EU.

Unions have nonetheless continued to punch above their weight.

For Braud, that decisiveness is exactly why Macron “has a good chance of succeeding with a new wave of reforms” despite weeks of protests that could spell misery for millions of commuters.

Fresh on the heels of pushing through controversial relaxations of France’s strict labor rules, Macron appears eager to take advantage of his momentum.

He is also a “smart communicator” who has orchestrated “a semantic shift: Reform is presented as modern,” said Isabelle Clavel, a historian at Montaigne University in Bordeaux.

Macron’s path has also been cleared by the “collapse of traditional parties” and his emergence as “a sort of political UFO” capable of convincing voters his reforms will pay off.

Before that happens, however, Macron will face off with unions anxious to show they won’t be pushed to the sidelines.

CGT head Philippe Martinez, whose union is the biggest at the SNCF, said last week that France is poised for another May 1968, when a series of strikes snowballed into a social revolution.

Fifty years ago, “There was no general call for a strike, but a chain reaction of mobilizations that came together,” Martinez told L’Humanite newspaper.