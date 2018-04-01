Japan’s short-handed firms turn to refugees for labor fix

At an office in Tokyo, a group of asylum-seekers clutching resumes listened to three companies describe their openings — rare opportunities in Japan’s often impenetrable job market.

Japan accepts only a handful of refugees each year. Each faces hurdles to employment that can seem almost insurmountable, including language and cultural barriers as well as discrimination.

But a small number of companies, driven partly by labor shortages, are now actively hiring refugees.

Among them is Dairyu, a maker of plastic foam whose CEO Kenichi Osaka was hoping to find two new employees at a job fair Monday held by the Japan Association for Refugees, a nongovernmental organization.

“We need your work, and your novel ideas that Japanese people don’t come up with,” he told the asylum-seekers in English.

Given its rapidly aging society, Japan has an unemployment rate of just 2.4 percent, the lowest in 25 years.

“We want to hire refugees because there are not enough workers in Japan,” said Osaka, whose 200 employees include around 20 foreign nationals.

“And Japanese are so strict with rules … we are looking for ideas that are unexpected and not predictable,” he said.

Dairyu was offering a starting salary of ¥813 an hour ($7.63), which is around the government’s recommended minimum wage, along with accommodations and three weeks of vacation.

As the prospective employees lined up, Osaka admitted to feeling some apprehension about how his staff would react to working with asylum-seekers from Africa.

He said his foreign and Japanese workers would be paid the same wage, but activists say asylum-seekers regularly experience wage discrimination in Japan.

Japan is notoriously stingy with asylum: Only 20 of is nearly 20,000 applicants were granted refugee status last year.

The government says most of the applicants are actually economic migrants, but activists and the United Nations say Japan imposes onerous evidence requirements on asylum-seekers that can be impossible to meet, even for those in real danger.

The process is also torturously slow, with applicants waiting an average of three years for a decision.

“They are not allowed to work, nor access social security, so how can they survive?” said Eri Ishikawa, chair of JAR’s board. “They are really more vulnerable to be exploited as well.”

For those granted asylum, or temporary work permits, job opportunities are often a far cry from the work they did at home.

An asylum-seeker at JAR’s job fair, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he had nine years’ experience in customer service in aviation and tourism.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES Scandal-hit Cabinet's support rate rebounds to 42.4% in latest poll The public support rate for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe climbed 3.7 points to 42.4 percent in a weekend opinion poll despite a document-tampering scandal at the Finance Ministry tha... Osaka municipal subway system goes private with launch of Osaka Metro Osaka's municipal subway system was privatized Sunday with the launch of Osaka Metro Co., marking the first privatization of a public subway in Japan. Hideaki Kawai, 63, a former executi... JAXA, University of Tokyo deploy satellite sensor technology against cancer A team of Japanese research institutes wants to hunt down the stem cells of human cancers by employing an ultra-precise observation sensor technology used in the Hitomi astronomy satellite. ...

Now he is hoping to land a cleaning job at a Tokyo hotel.

“Here you are forced to take any option to survive,” he said, his eyes welling up as he described the long wait for the decision on his asylum claim.

“I can’t see my wife and my kid,” he said.

JAR organizes job fairs every few months and is seeing increasing interest from companies.

“Many companies approach us because of the labor shortage, but to hire refugees just to meet the labor shortage doesn’t work well,” said Ishikawa.

JAR wants companies to train refugees and treat them as assets who can help them expand their customer base.

“Quite a few companies who have hired refugees find real value in it, some companies see them as global marketers who can sell their goods abroad, especially wherever they are coming from,” she said.

Among them is clothing firm Uniqlo, part of the Fast Retailing group, whose CEO Tadashi Yanai is committed to hiring refugees worldwide.

Uniqlo employs 46 refugees at its stores in Japan and organizes seminars “to increase the interest of other companies in hiring refugees,” said Kurumi Shindo of Uniqlo’s sustainability department.

Uniqlo offers refugee hires extensive training, including language and cultural support, but says the investment is well worth it.

“They have this enthusiasm to work … they encourage the other employees to work with a more positive attitude,” said Shindo.

Among Uniqlo’s refugee hires is Cing, who obtained asylum in Japan after fleeing Myanmar in 2008. She began working at Uniqlo in 2013 after years juggling two restaurant jobs to make ends meet.

Cing says she struggled to adapt at first.

“In Japanese, there are many ways to show respect to the customers; it’s different talking to customers or to friends. I have experienced very difficult moments,” she said.

But five years on, she is a confident presence who now advises Uniqlo’s newer refugee recruits.

“My friends say it’s incredible I have this position,” she said with a smile.

“It doesn’t seem that Uniqlo has a plan to open an outlet in Myanmar yet, but if that happens, I would very much like to go back and work there.”