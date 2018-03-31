School advice caused dozens of pregnant high school students to drop out from 2015 to 2016: ministry survey

A total of 32 high school students who were pregnant or gave birth voluntarily dropped out between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2016 upon receiving advice from their schools, according to an education ministry survey released Friday.

The ministry instructed boards of education across the country the same day not to advise such students to quit and to refrain from expelling them without careful thought.

In its first such survey, the education ministry said full-time public high schools confirmed 1,006 cases of pregnancy over the two-year period and that part-time schools confirmed 1,092 cases.

Of the 2,098 total cases, 642 girls quit school on their own or at the prompting of their guardians.

Out of the 32 who left after being advised by their schools, 18 expressed a wish to stay or move to another school. This included cases in which their guardians supported those wishes. Of the 18, 12 were full-time students and the remainder were part-time.

Also in 18 of the 32 cases, schools advised students to leave because it appeared difficult to continue studying in their physical condition and family situation.

In eight cases, schools cited the lack of a support system for pregnant students and difficulty in securing their safety. There were also five cases in which schools expressed concern about how the continued presence of a pregnant student or young mother would affect the other students.