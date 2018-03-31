Woman arrested over abandoned baby found dead in Osaka septic tank

A woman was arrested Friday for allegedly abandoning the body of an apparent newborn found in the septic tank of an apartment building in Osaka.

The 31-year-old female resident of the building in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, told police she gave birth to a baby and abandoned the infant.

Earlier in the day, a sewage worker found the body of a child of unknown sex floating in the tank, which is connected to toilets, police said.

The woman appears to live with her family, which includes at least one other child, in the two-story apartment building where the body was found, according to investigators.