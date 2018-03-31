New ‘organ,’ a bodily ‘highway of fluid,’ is discovered; cancer may exploit to to spread

Thanks to a laser-equipped miniature microscope developed by a French startup, scientists have discovered a previously undetected feature of the human anatomy that could help explain why some cancers spread so quickly.

Nobody was looking for the interstitium, as the new quasi-organ is called, because no one knew it was there — at least not in complex form revealed in a study.

As with many breakthroughs, it was — to paraphrase Louis Pasteur’s dictum — a case of chance favoring the prepared mind.

In 2015, a pair of doctors at New York’s Beth Israel Medical Center, David Carr-Locke and Petros Benias, found something unexpected while using the high-tech endoscopic probe to look for signs of cancer on a patient’s bile duct.

There on a screen, clear as day, was a lattice-like layer of liquid-filled cavities that did not match anything found in the anatomy chapters of medical textbooks.

“These have no obvious correlate to known structures,” they noted dryly in the journal Scientific Reports.

And then the mystery deepened.

The doctors showed the images to a pathologist, Neil Theise, who used a thinly sliced fleck of tissue removed from the patient to prepare the kind of glass slides scientists have been peering at with microscopes for centuries.

But the novel layer of tissue simply wasn’t there — or at least it wasn’t visible.

In an interview, Sacha Loiseau, founder and director of Mauna Kea Technologies, which made the camera-equipped probe that had revealed the phantom tissue, explained why. “The classic microscope on a lab bench magnifies dead tissue from a biopsy that has been dehydrated and treated with chemicals.”

The meshwork of liquid bubbles visible in the patient’s body, in other words, had pancaked in the slides like a collapsed building, leaving hardly a trace.

“This made a fluid-filled tissue type throughout the body appear solid in biopsy slides,” Theise said in a statement.

LATEST WORLD STORIES Trump freezes recovery funds for Syria The White House has instructed the State Department to freeze over $200 million in funds earmarked for recovery efforts in Syria, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The report &... Could Russia sabotage undersea cables linking the world? Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, causing the U.S. and its allies to worry that the Kremlin might be taking information warfare to new depths. Is Moscow ... Russia expels 59 diplomats from 23 countries in dispute over poisoning of ex-spy in Britain Russia expelled 59 diplomats from 23 countries on Friday and said it reserved the right to take action against four other nations in a worsening standoff with the West over the poisoning of a forme...

“Our research corrects for this to expand the anatomy of most tissues.”

The probe bundles some 30,000 optic fibers topped by a camera barely bigger than the head of a pin. Lasers light up the tissue, and sensors analyze the reflected pattern.

“We have reinvented the microscope so that it can be inserted into the body of a patient to observe living tissue in its natural environment,” said Loiseau.

The result is a virtual, in vivo biopsy.

The newly found network of fluid-filled pockets — held in place by collagen proteins, which are stiff, and by more flexible elastin — may act like a shock absorber preventing tissue tear as organs, muscles and vessels go through their daily motions, the researchers said.

Once they knew what to look for, the scientists found interstitium throughout the body: below the skin’s surface, lining the digestive tract, in the lungs and urinary tract, and even surrounding arteries and veins.

Layers long thought to be dense connective tissue turned out to be interconnected and fluid-filled compartments.

Described as a “highway of moving fluid,” the meshwork “may be important in cancer metastasis,” the study suggested.

Scientists have long known that half the fluid in the body is found within cells, and about 14 percent inside the heart, blood vessels and lymphatic system.

The remaining fluid is “interstitial,” or between the cells, and the new study argues that the interstitium should be considered as an organ in its own right — indeed, one of the largest in the body.

Organ or not, “this finding has potential to drive dramatic advances in medicine, including the possibility that the direct sampling of interstitial fluid may become a powerful diagnostic too,” said Theise.