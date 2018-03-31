U.S. gets UNSC backing for new sanctions against North Korea

The United States said Friday it has secured the support of the U.N. Security Council for a new package of sanctions designations that target smuggling at sea by North Korea.

Ambassador Nikki Haley said the North Korea Sanctions Committee, which comprises all members of the U.N.’s most senior decision-making body, unanimously approved designations of 21 shipping companies, one individual and 27 ships. She said it was the largest-ever set of U.N. designations against the North.

“The approval of this historic sanctions package is a clear sign that the international community is united in our efforts to keep up maximum pressure on the North Korean regime,” Haley said in a statement.

It comes despite an easing of tensions, as North Korea has halted tests associated with its nuclear and missile programs for four months and embarked on a diplomatic offensive. Making his first foreign trip since taking power six years ago, leader Kim Jong Un met earlier in the week with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and is due to meet this spring with the U.S. and South Korean presidents.

In tweets Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he looks forward to meeting Kim and feels there is “a good chance” the North Korean leader will “do what is right for his people and for humanity.”

But meanwhile, “unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!” Trump added.

The new sanctions package aims at countering maritime smuggling by North Korea to obtain oil and sell coal, evading restrictions that have previously been imposed by the Security Council to deprive the North of revenue and resources for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

A designation by the U.N. requires, for example, member states to deny port entry to ships on the sanctions list, or deny entry to individuals on the list.

The new designees were mostly based in North Korea, but included shipping companies based in Hong Kong, elsewhere in China, the Marshall Islands, Panama, Samoa and Singapore.

Most of the companies and ships featured in a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions package in late February that barred U.S. persons from dealings with more than 50 vessels, shipping companies and trade businesses. The U.N. also sanctioned Friday a Taiwanese national who had been designated by Washington on that occasion.

China, which is a permanent member of the Security Council and North Korea’s traditional ally, will have had to sign off on the new sanctions.

The Chinese and North Korean diplomatic missions did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment Friday.

The British mission said the U.N.’s adoption of the designations, which it also described as the largest ever, demonstrates “our resolve to maintain maximum pressure on the North Korean regime to ensure talks lead to the full and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Tokyo said Foreign Minister Taro Kono agreed with his South Korean and U.S. counterparts on Friday to maintain maximum pressure on North Korea to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Kono confirmed the policy in separate telephone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, who has been delegated the responsibilities of outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

They also agreed that Japan, the United States and South Korea will continue to work together to resolve the issue of abductions of foreign citizens by North Korea.

The foreign chiefs shared the view that North Korea’s intentions remain unclear and that Pyongyang has yet to send its message about denuclearization publicly.

They agreed that the three countries will work closely in urging North Korea to take concrete actions toward its denuclearization.

Kono also held telephone talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and they agreed on the need to address North Korea’s moves to avoid sanctions, including ship-to-ship smuggling.

Kono held phone talks with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization.