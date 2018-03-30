Selling by exporters sees dollar fall to around ¥106.20 in Tokyo trading

The dollar dropped to around ¥106.20 in Tokyo trading Friday, hit by selling from Japanese exporters.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.18-18, down from ¥106.56-57 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.2322-2323, up from $1.2308-2308, and at ¥130.84-85, down from ¥131.15-16.

After moving narrowly around ¥106.40-50 in early trading, the dollar fell to around ¥106.20 toward noon due to real demand-backed selling, including by Japanese exporters, on the last trading day of the fiscal year, traders said.

“There was last-minute selling, mainly by real demand-backed players, ahead of the fiscal year-end” Saturday, an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

The U.S. currency attracted some buybacks and bounced back to around ¥106.40 in the afternoon, but its topside was limited as there was little follow-through buying.

Trading was mostly for position adjustment in the absence of fresh incentives, a bank official said.

The dollar “is expected to get stuck in a narrow range amid thin trading” for a while due to Easter holidays abroad from Friday through Monday, an official of an asset management firm said.