Tokyo stocks continue to rise following rally on Wall Street

Stocks extended gains on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, the final trading day of fiscal 2017, encouraged by an overnight rebound in U.S. equities.

The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average gained 295.22 points, or 1.40 percent, to close at 21,454.30 after climbing 127.77 points Thursday. In the whole of fiscal 2017, the Nikkei surged 2,545.04 points, or 13.46 percent.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 12.30 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,716.30, after rising 4.44 points the previous day. The key market yardstick shot up 203.70 points, or 13.47 percent, in the year to March.

Tokyo stocks opened firmer, with investors taking heart from U.S. equities’ rebound Thursday attributed to buybacks of high-tech issues, brokers said.

The Tokyo market maintained its strength throughout the day as buying continued into afternoon trading, although its topside was limited by an intermittent wave of profit-taking, brokers said.

Friday’s advance reflected “hefty purchases by individual investors and the absence of some foreign players who had been sellers recently due to Easter holidays,” an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

An official of an asset management firm expressed a view that window-dressing buying by institutional investors on the final trading day of fiscal 2017 apparently helped push up the market.

After the Nikkei recovered 21,500 in the afternoon, the market bowed to selling on a rally, an official of a major securities firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES Selling by exporters sees dollar fall to around ¥106.20 in Tokyo trading The dollar dropped to around ¥106.20 in Tokyo trading Friday, hit by selling from Japanese exporters. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.18-18, down from ¥106.56-57 at the same time on Thursday... Is 'No Postage Necessary,' Hollywood's first blockchain movie, the first step toward ending piracy? A few years behind Wall Street, Hollywood is turning to the technology behind cryptocurrencies to distribute movies, a development hailed as the beginning of the end for piracy. Leading t... In long-term plan, Japan set to confirm renewables as 'major' energy source The government plans to announce in its long-term energy strategy that renewables are a "major" energy source while continuing to support nuclear power because of its zero carbon emissions, a draft...

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,492 to 536 in the TSE’s first section, while 51 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.14 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.32 billion.

Semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, Sumco and Advantest attracted purchases after their U.S. peers fared well in New York trading Thursday.

Oil firms Inpex, Japex and Cosmo Energy were buoyant against the backdrop of higher crude oil prices.

Also on the plus side were Mitsubishi Estate, clothing retailer Fast Retailing and shipping firm Nippon Yusen.

By contrast, drugmaker Peptidream met with selling to cash in gains after its recent surge as part of purchases of biotechnology-related stocks.

Other major losers included automaker Toyota and game provider Capcom.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average climbed 230 points to 21,440.