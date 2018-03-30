Japan’s projected interim fiscal reconstruction goal likely to be missed: panel

Japan is likely to miss its interim target for fiscal reconstruction due chiefly to sluggish tax revenue growth and the postponement of a consumption tax increase, according to a key government macroeconomic policy panel.

Private sector members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy called on the government to promote structural reform intensively over the next three years toward fiscal reconstruction.

At a meeting Thursday, the council revealed the projection in its interim assessment on progress of the government’s fiscal reconstruction program for fiscal 2016-2020 that was compiled in 2015.

Based mainly on the assessment, the government plans to draw up a new program this summer that will include a timeline of when a primary budget surplus can be achieved.

The current program calls for reducing the government’s primary budget deficit in fiscal 2018, which begins April 1, to 1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in order to achieve a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020.

But the council said in the interim assessment that the primary budget deficit is estimated to account for 2.9 percent of GDP in fiscal 2018.

The government has already given up the current program’s goal of producing a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020 following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s decision to use some of the extra revenue from the planned consumption tax increase in October 2019 for child care and education, instead of limiting the use of the money to repaying government debt as initially planned.

Abe told the council that his government will consider a framework linking primary budget targets with annual budget compilations as a way of curbing spending.

In the interim assessment, the council said that tax revenues in fiscal 2018 are projected to be some ¥4.3 trillion lower than estimated as the pace of economic growth has been slower than expected.

In addition, the postponement of the consumption tax increase from April 2017 to October 2019 and a series of extraordinary budgets have hampered improvement in fiscal finances, the council said.