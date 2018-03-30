Rice cooker firm to launch traditional Japanese restaurant in Osaka

Zojirushi Corp. will launch a washoku (traditional Japanese cuisine) restaurant in Osaka in mid-October featuring rice cooked in its latest and best-grade rice cooker.

Zojirushi will consider whether to open more restaurants after examining sales at the first outlet, it said Thursday.

The restaurant, called Zojirushi Gohan Restaurant, will offer Japanese home cuisine supervised by cooking expert Asako Yoshida.

The company is also considering providing a dish made from rice brands from around the country.

Zojirushi plans to use the restaurant as an information base by offering cooking classes, seminars and exclusive products.