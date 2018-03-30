Fujifilm to buy two cell culture media firms for about $800 million

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. has said it will acquire two cell culture media companies for about $800 million to strengthen its biotechnology operations.

Fujifilm will acquire all outstanding shares of California-based Irvine Scientific Sales Co. and IS Japan Co., which sells Irvine Scientific products in Japan and other Asian markets.

Irvine Scientific and IS Japan, based in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, are both group companies of Japanese oil refiner JXTG Holdings Inc. The acquisition is expected to be completed by June.

Culture media are used to make biotechnology medicines. Irvine Scientific and IS Japan have combined annual sales of some ¥10 billion.

The acquisition comes as Fujifilm has been boosting its operations in the fields of biotechnology and regenerative medicines. At a news conference Thursday, Fujifilm President and CEO Shigetaka Komori said he expects the business will expand.