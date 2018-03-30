Judge rejects trial demand in Stormy Daniels case, saying request is premature

A porn star who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump and is suing so she can discuss the alleged relationship can’t have a jury trial or question the president under oath because the request is premature, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled Thursday.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had been seeking to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election and offered to return the $130,000 she was paid to “set the record straight.”

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, on Wednesday asked for a jury trial and sought sworn testimony from Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, about the payment that was made to Daniels as part of the nondisclosure agreement.

Trump’s attorneys filed documents in federal court in Los Angeles earlier this month seeking to compel private arbitration in the case and argued that Daniels could owe about $20 million for violating the agreement.

Daniels argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was only signed by Daniels and Cohen, but was not signed by Trump.

LATEST WORLD STORIES Pentagon silent on transgender policy released last week Nearly a week after the Pentagon publicly posted its new recommended policy on transgender troops, the department's chief spokeswoman refused to clarify portions of the memo or settle confusion abo... Authorities probe SUV plunge that killed female couple and their six adopted kids amid abuse reports They were known as the Hart Tribe, a free-spirited family of two women and their six adopted children who raised their own food, took spontaneous road trips and traveled to festivals and other even... Suicide bombers found among evacuees as Syrian regime gives Douma enclave rebels three-day ultimatum The Syrian government has given a final, three-day ultimatum to the largest rebel group in the enclave of eastern Ghouta to leave the last remaining rebel-held town in the area, state TV reported o...

She’s said she had sex with Trump once in 2006 and their relationship continued for about a year. Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, and their son, Barron, was born in 2006.

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair.

Cohen’s attorney, David Schwartz, told CBS that the filing seeking to compel Trump and Cohen’s testimony was a “reckless use of the legal system.”

Avenatti is planning to refile his motion as soon as Trump’s attorneys formally demand an arbitration proceeding in the case, he said Thursday.

The ruling, handed down on Thursday, said the case “is not the most important matter on the court’s docket.”