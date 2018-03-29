Dollar firms above ¥106.50 in Tokyo after strong U.S. GDP revision

The dollar held firm above ¥106.50 in Tokyo trading late Thursday after touching ¥107 in New York overnight following brisk U.S. economic data.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.56-57, up from ¥105.46-50 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2308-2308, down from $1.2398-2399, and at ¥131.15-16, up from ¥130.72-73.

The dollar moved around ¥106.80 in early trading in Tokyo, after jumping to ¥107 in New York mainly thanks to a stronger-than-expected revision to U.S. gross domestic product data for the October-December quarter.

Later in Tokyo, the U.S. currency cut gains on profit-taking, selling by Japanese exporters, and sell orders that followed a brief drop in the 225-issue Nikkei stock average into negative territory, market sources said.

The dollar fell below ¥106.50 temporarily in the afternoon but attracted some demand in late trading.

“After bouts of selling ran their course, the dollar showed strength” amid a dearth of fresh selling incentives, an official at a Japanese bank said.

Many players found it difficult to establish new trading positions just ahead of the end of fiscal 2017 on Saturday in Japan and Easter holidays overseas, a different Japanese bank official said.