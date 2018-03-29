Egypt’s el-Sissi re-elected with more than 90% of the vote

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has been re-elected for a second term with 92 percent of the vote, state media reported on Thursday, citing preliminary results.

Some 23 million of the 60 million registered voters turned out during the three days of polling that ended Wednesday, the state-owned newspapers Al-Ahram and Akhbar el-Youm and the official MENA news agency reported.

Sisi was running almost unchallenged; the other serious candidates were either arrested or intimidated.

The electoral commission issued a last-minute call for people to vote, hoping to boost the turnout figure, which el-Sissi regards as vital to legitimizing his victory.

His only challenger, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, an el-Sissi supporter, garnered 721,000 votes.

There are about 60 million eligible voters in Egypt. Some voters said they had received payments and other inducements to cast their ballots.

Final results are due on Monday.