Luxury complex Tokyo Midtown Hibiya opens in arts district

The Tokyo Midtown Hibiya shopping and entertainment complex opened for business Thursday in the capital’s arts district, connecting Japan’s key business, fashion and political areas.

Developed by Mitsui Fudosan Co., the 35-story complex with four underground floors has a total store floor space of around 189,000 sq. meters and hosts some 60 stores and restaurants.

The first seven floors plus the first basement floor are occupied by shops, with the ninth to 34th floors reserved for corporate offices. It also has a 13-screen, 2,800-seat movie theater.

The sixth floor, named Base Q, has a major conference hall, lounge and a cafe that will function as a business hub for people from various industries. The conference hall seats 450.

The Hibiya district is known for its artistic and cultural background and is also the symbol of Japan’s modernization.

The Rokumeikan, a hall symbolizing the Westernization of Tokyo, was built in 1883 and was the venue of various festivities and celebrations. It also served as an entertainment venue for foreign dignitaries during the Meiji Era (1868-1912) before it was demolished in 1940.

The architecture of Tokyo Midtown Hibiya was inspired by the Rokumeikan, with the curvy facade designed under the concept of a “dancing tower” originating from an image of a couple dancing at the historic hall.

The Imperial Palace, Hibiya Park and the Imperial Hotel are also in the vicinity of the skyscraper. It is also within walking distance of Ginza, the upscale shopping district, Kasumigaseki, the district where government ministries and agencies are concentrated, and the Marunouchi business district.

“Tokyo Midtown Hibiya is for all ages. While there are many high-end brands, there is a very friendly atmosphere here as well,” Riko Tanaka, a 23-year-old from Tokyo, said.

The complex is the second to bear the “Midtown” brand following the first one in the Roppongi nightlife district.