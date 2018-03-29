Tokyo stocks rebound on yen’s tumble

Stocks turned higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, helped by the yen’s plunge against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 127.77 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 21,159.08 after losing 286.01 points on Wednesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 4.44 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,704.00 after shedding 17.57 points the previous day.

Stocks attracted purchases from the outset of Thursday’s trading, as the dollar’s rise to near ¥107 brightened investor sentiment, brokers said.

Against that background, the Nikkei average briefly gained over 260 points in early trading.

After the initial buying ran its course, key market yardsticks sank into negative territory briefly in the afternoon.

But the market was lifted toward the close by purchases on dips.

“Both individual and foreign investors placed purchases” in the morning thanks to the dollar’s strength, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

After the brief spell of sluggishness in the afternoon, the stock market regained its upward momentum before the closing bell as the news broke that Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to hold a summit on April 27.

The late-afternoon strength apparently reflected receding concerns about geopolitical tensions on the Korean Peninsula, an official of an asset management firm indicated.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES Dollar firms above ¥106.50 in Tokyo after strong U.S. GDP revision The dollar held firm above ¥106.50 in Tokyo trading late Thursday after touching ¥107 in New York overnight following brisk U.S. economic data. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at &... Toyota-Suzuki alliance deepens as both agree to sell each other's vehicles in India Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. agreed to sell each other's hybrid cars and other vehicles in India, deepening an alliance between the automakers. Toyota will supply the Corolla to Suz... Nissan and Renault make progress on rumored merger Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. are in talks to merge and create a new company that trades as a single stock, people with knowledge of the matter said. A deal would end the current alliance betw...

Despite the generally favorable currency market situation, “it was not easy (for market players) to step up purchases,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., noting persistent concerns over a U.S.-China trade war weighed down on the market’s topside.

Tabei also said that active buying was held in check due also to the still unfolding favoritism scandal over the sale of a state-owned land plot to private school operator Moritomo Gakuen at a huge discount.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,328 to 669 in the TSE’s first section, while 82 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume fell to 1.324 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.412 billion shares.

Hisamitsu rose 2 percent after the pharmaceutical firm said on Wednesday that it has revised up its operating profit forecast for the year that ended in February to ¥26.5 billion from ¥24.1 billion, brokers said.

Also on the plus side were telecommunications carrier KDDI, oil distributor JXTG and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

Takeda plummeted 7.45 percent as investor sentiment was battered by its plan announced Wednesday to acquire major Irish drugmaker Shire, the brokers said. The pharmaceutical giant’s market capitalization exceeds $40 billion.

Other major losers included electronics firm Panasonic and semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average rose 180 points to 21,210.