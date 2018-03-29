Line and Nomura mull joint securities investment JV
Line Corp. signage is displayed at the offices of Line Fukuoka Corp., a subsidiary in Fukuoka, in March 2017. Line and Nomura Holdings Inc. are considering jointly providing securities services. | BLOOMBERG

/

Line and Nomura mull joint securities investment JV

Kyodo

Line Corp. and Nomura Holdings Inc. are considering providing joint securities services to clients who use Line.

The two companies said Wednesday that they are planning to establish a joint venture by the end of May to offer mobile and online brokerage services and investment consultation services based on the popular messaging app.

Line looks to own 51 percent of the venture, tentatively named Line Securities Corp., and Nomura 49 percent.

The business alliance is expected to help achieve synergies by combining Line’s young user base with Nomura’s expertise in financial services, they said.

The app provider launched Line Financial Corp. in January to offer loan and insurance services. The unit is also preparing to let clients exchange virtual currencies through the app.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Line Corp. signage is displayed at the offices of Line Fukuoka Corp., a subsidiary in Fukuoka, in March 2017. Line and Nomura Holdings Inc. are considering jointly providing securities services. | BLOOMBERG

, ,