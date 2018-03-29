English textbook describes traditional Okinawan dish as tasting like ‘nuclear waste’
A high school English textbook that has been approved by the education ministry includes a description of tōfuyō (fermented tofu), a traditional dish in Okinawa Prefecture, as tasting like nuclear waste, it has been learned.

Bun-Eido Publishing Co., the publisher of the textbook, said Thursday that it submitted a correction to the education ministry to remove the sentence. The company said it did not intend to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

The textbook, which focuses on English communication, included a travel report by a British tourist who visited the Okinawa village of Ogimi.

The report said the dish is served in small cubes with toothpicks, and although it should be eaten a little bit at a time, no one had explained that to the traveler.

“I stuck a toothpick in one and ate it whole. It was as if I had eaten a cross between Roquefort and nuclear waste,” the report said.

The content of the textbook was detailed in an Okinawa newspaper after the education ministry released results of textbook screenings by a panel of experts on Wednesday.

The publisher said the description was a quote from the original source, and describes the surprise of eating something new, but that the expression was too radical.

