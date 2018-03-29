Israel’s El Al sues over Air India flights allowed in Saudi airspace
A Boeing 787 flight number AI139 of Indian national carrier Air India, from New Delhi, taxis on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on March 22 after using for the first time Saudi airspace. | AFP-JIJI

Israel’s El Al sues over Air India flights allowed in Saudi airspace

AP

JERUSALEM – Israel’s national carrier filed a lawsuit against the government on Wednesday for allowing Air India to fly over Saudi airspace on its New Delhi-Tel Aviv flights, a move El Al says puts it at an unfair disadvantage.

El Al claims that when it was privatized back in the 1990s, the Israeli government at the time pledged to “encourage fair and healthy competition” between Israeli airlines and their foreign competitors. This promise is now being undermined, El Al said.

Saudi Arabia and Israel have no diplomatic ties. The kingdom’s decision to allow the Indian carrier to fly through its airspace en route to Tel Aviv reflected a recent, behind-the-scenes warming of ties between the two countries.

But El Al says it has been harmed as a result. It currently has the only flights connecting Mumbai to Tel Aviv but is forced to bypass Saudi Arabia on that route. The new Air India route significantly shortens travel time and airfare costs.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Judge allows Trump emoluments clause case over foreign gifts to proceed
A federal judge Wednesday allowed Maryland and the District of Columbia to proceed with their lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of accepting unconstitutional gifts from foreign interests, but...
U.S. refuses to foot over 25% of U.N. peacekeeping budget anymore
The United States will no longer shoulder more than a quarter of the multibillion-dollar costs of the United Nations' peacekeeping operations, Washington's envoy said Wednesday. "Peacekeeping is...
Airbus urges EU to let Britain stay in Galileo space project despite Brexit as U.K. firms face sh...
The chief executive of aerospace firm Airbus said Britain should not be frozen out of the European Union's Galileo space program after Brexit, calling on both sides to find a long-term solution in ...

El Al is asking that the Air India flights be halted until Israeli airlines are also allowed to fly over Saudi Arabia. The suit also names Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s transport minister, Yisrael Katz, and Air India.

The Israeli government has lauded the new Air India route from New Delhi to Tel Aviv as a symbol of tightening ties between the countries, as well as a harbinger of Israel’s improving status in the region. Israel says it has seen a 33 percent uptick this year in incoming tourism from India.

Netanyahu has said he sees “huge” potential for Israel from the flights over Saudi airspace with “long-term implications.”

The first flight Air India flight over Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf states landed last week.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Boeing 787 flight number AI139 of Indian national carrier Air India, from New Delhi, taxis on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on March 22 after using for the first time Saudi airspace. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,