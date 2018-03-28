Japan Post announces launch of real estate unit from Monday

Japan Post Holdings Co. announced Wednesday it will establish a real estate unit with an eye on making the new business a major source of revenue.

The company said it aims to contribute to regional economies through Japan Post Real Estate Co. to be launched on Monday by utilizing former post office sites and other facilities across the country.

Japan Post scrapped talks to buy Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. last year because of a disagreement over the price and other issues. Revenues from its postal services have been hit hard by the growing use of email and other modern communication tools.