Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses: sources

Sony Corp. plans to raise employees’ annual pay by around 5 percent in fiscal 2018, which starts in April, according to sources.

The electronics and entertainment giant plans to offer annual bonuses equivalent to 6.9 months’ salary — a record high — and increase basic monthly salaries, the sources said.

Sony aims to secure highly skilled technicians through the pay hike, which also reflects strong earnings, they said. For the year through this month, the company expects to score a record group operating profit for the first time in 20 years.

Under Sony’s salary system, upper and lower limits on basic monthly salaries are set for each employee grade. This time the company plans to raise both limits, by ¥6,000 for employees at ranks below section chiefs, for example.

There will be no uniform pay increase as actual salaries are decided based on merit evaluations. But the pay hike plan is expected to raise salaries at the firm overall.

Sony’s management presented the plan to the labor union on March 20, and the two sides are expected to reach an agreement by the end of April.

In this spring’s labor-management negotiations, many Japanese companies proposed wage increases of 2 to 3 percent.