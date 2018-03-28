Tokyo stocks tumble on Wall Street sell-off

Stocks turned sharply lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday following an overnight plunge in U.S. equities.

The 225-issue Nikkei average tumbled 286.01 points, or 1.34 percent, to close at 21,031.31, after surging 551.22 points on Tuesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 17.57 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,699.56, after climbing 45.81 points on the previous day.

The Nikkei briefly plummeted over 540 points in the morning, due to heavy selling after all three major U.S. stock gauges — the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index — turned steeply lower on Tuesday.

The Tokyo market’s retreat was also fueled by stocks of companies that close their books at the end of this month going ex-dividend on Wednesday, brokers said, adding that the ex-dividend factor pushed down the Nikkei average by about 160 points.

The market recouped some of its losses toward the close thanks to buying on dips, brokers said.

“High-tech names, including semiconductor-related issues, suffered massive sell-offs” following the Nasdaq’s tumble on Tuesday, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

An official at a securities firm said that investor sentiment was battered by “falls in other Asian markets” reflecting lingering concerns over a fierce U.S.-China trade war.

Meanwhile, Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co., said the market’s downside was supported by buying by investors who anticipate exchange-traded fund purchases by the Bank of Japan.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,436 to 571 in the TSE’s first section, while 46 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume fell to 1.41 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.64 billion shares.

Semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, Sumco and Advantest met with heavy selling after their U.S. peers, including Nvidia, tumbled in New York trading on Tuesday, brokers said.

Lower crude oil prices dampened oil names JXTG Holdings, Showa Shell, Idemitsu, Cosmo Energy and Inpex.

Other major losers included electronics giant Panasonic and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

By contrast, drugstore chain Kusuri No Aoki attracted purchases after reporting on Tuesday 7.3 percent year-on-year sales growth in March on a same-store basis.

Also on the plus side were cosmetics producer Shiseido and automaker Honda.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average dropped 80 points to 21,030.