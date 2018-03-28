Mystery no more: North Korea’s Kim meets Xi, says he’s ‘willing’ to talk with Trump

North Korea’s young leader, Kim Jong Un, has made an unannounced visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, state media confirmed Wednesday, saying for the first time just weeks before a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that he is “willing” to talk with the American leader.

The trip — Kim’s first outside the country since becoming North Korean leader in 2011 — was also his first meeting with another head of state, and added yet another element to a steady stream of diplomatic moves over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

The “unofficial” visit, which began Sunday and ran through Wednesday, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency, was shrouded in secrecy with elements straight out of a novel, including a bulletproof train, an arrival in Beijing under cover of dark and a large escorting motorcade.

“I have had successful talks with General Secretary Xi Jinping on developing relations between the two parties and the two countries, our respective domestic situation, maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and other issues,” Kim said, according to Xinhua. “In this spring full of happiness and hopes, I believe my first meeting with General Secretary Xi Jinping will yield abundant fruits of DPRK-China friendship, and facilitate peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”

During the visit, the Chinese president held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted a banquet for Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, Xinhua said. They also watched an art performance together.

In remarks published by Xinhua, Kim reiterated his commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, saying that, thanks to the North’s peace initiative, the situation there “is starting to get better.”

“It is our consistent stand to be committed to denuclearization on the peninsula, in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il Sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong Il,” he said, referring to his grandfather and father, respectively, who preceded him as the country’s leaders.

Kim also said that the North “is determined to transform the inter-Korean ties into a relationship of reconciliation and cooperation” and it also remained “willing to have dialogue with the United States and hold a summit of the two countries.”

“The issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realization of peace,” Kim said.

As part of this process, North Korea “hopes to enhance strategic communication with China” to “safeguard the trend of consultation and dialogue as well as peace and stability on the peninsula,” Kim added.

Trump shocked both those inside and outside his administration earlier this month when he told visiting South Korean officials who had returned from talks with Kim in Pyongyang days earlier that he would be willing to accept the North Korean leader’s invitation to meet.

The officials had told Trump that Kim voiced a commitment to the “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” and pledged to refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests while talks were ongoing.

North Korea declared in late November, after the successful launch of its longest-range missile to date, that it had “realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force.”

Experts believe that missile, the Hwasong-15, is capable of striking most of the U.S.

While it has not tested a missile or nuclear device this year, the North maintained a torrid pace of nuclear and ballistic-missile testing in 2017 — including the launch of two intermediate-range missiles over Japan. The isolated regime also conducted its most powerful nuclear blast to date in September, which the North claimed was of a thermonuclear weapon.

China supported North Korea during the 1950-1953 Korean War, and has since regarded it as a strategic buffer against South Korea, where the U.S. military stations some 28,500 troops. It has long wielded influence as its neighbor’s main economic lifeline.

But relations between the two had soured in recent years after North Korea’s repeated tests of nuclear weapons and advanced missiles, which have sparked condemnation across the globe.

In response to the outcry, China offered its strongest support to date of United Nations sanctions against the increasingly isolated North.