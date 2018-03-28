Gunman on extremist watchlist quizzed by France anti-terror police before his deadly attack

The Islamist gunman who killed four people in southern France last week had been summoned by anti-terror police for questioning shortly before his shooting rampage, a police source told AFP on Tuesday.

Radouane Lakdim, a 25-year-old Moroccan-born French national, had been on a list of suspected extremists since 2014 and was being monitored, leading to criticism of the security services from some politicians over their failure to prevent the attack.

Lakdim killed four people and injured four others on Friday in three separate shootings in the towns of Carcassonne and nearby Trebes, where he took hostages at a supermarket before being shot by anti-terror police.

The police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Lakdim had been sent a letter in March asking him to arrange a face-to-face meeting with agents from France’s domestic intelligence agency DGSI.

Lakdim’s 18-year-old girlfriend, a radicalized Muslim convert who was detained after the attack, was charged on Tuesday evening for “associating with terrorists preparing attacks.” She is in custody.

A 17-year-old friend of Lakdim’s was meanwhile released on Monday “due to the absence of incriminating evidence at this stage,” prosecutors said.

President Emmanuel Macron will lead a national commemoration on Wednesday for hero policeman Arnaud Beltrame, who agreed to swap himself for a hostage inside the supermarket but was then killed by Lakdim, who slit his throat.

LATEST WORLD STORIES Trump floats using Pentagon budget to pay for Mexico border wall President Donald Trump is floating the idea of using the military's budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico. Trump raised the idea with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting l... Nearly 4,000 troops and police enter Rio favela complex amid wave of drug gang violence Thousands of troops and police are entering a complex of favelas in Rio de Janeiro in one of the largest operations since the military took control of security in the Brazilian city last month. ... Pro-Putin biker group Night Wolves plans Russia-Kosovo tour to promote Slavic roots Members of a Russian motorcycle club known for its allegiance to President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday they are planning a tour linking Russia and Kosovo, a tense ex-Serbian province that declared ...

The fact that Lakdim was on France’s terror watchlist has led to accusations from the right and far-right that Macron’s government is too soft on Islamists, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen has called for the interior minister to resign.

The government hit back at the criticism Tuesday.

“Those who say ignorantly that this attack could have been avoided, those who promise people zero risk — I say to them, these people bear a heavy responsibility in speaking so casually,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament.

He rejected proposals from right-wingers to impose an outright ban on ultraconservative Salafist Islam or “preemptively” detain the most radicalized Islamists.

France already has “a legal arsenal” to “understand, monitor and sanction” extremists, he said.

Experts point out that France has around 20,000 people suspected of being Islamic extremists and security forces have been successful in thwarting a series of attacks in recent years thanks in part to tough new anti-terror laws.