Radiology professional suspended for stalking four doctors in Wakayama

A female radiologic technologist at a medical university in Wakayama Prefecture was suspended from work for three months on Tuesday for persistently stalking four male doctors over a year-long period.

Wakayama Medical University took the disciplinary action against the woman, 44, after she ambushed the doctors, who are in their 20s and 40s, on campus, sent emails professing her attraction to them and at times called them while they were on duty over a year from February 2017.

The university had warned the woman twice after receiving complaints from the doctors, but it moved to suspend her because she continued stalking the men.

The woman was quoted as telling the university that she had no intention to stalk the doctors.